Leona G. Mull, 96, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 16, 1925, in Montour Township, Montour County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Brady and Anna May (Artley) Bartlow. She was married to Raymond G. Mull and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage until his death in 2009.
Leona had worked for Weldon’s in Muncy, Jason’s Shirt Factory in Montgomery and New Quaker 2 in Mifflinburg. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milton.
She is survived by three children, Robert Mull of Florida, Marlon Mull of Milton and Elizabeth Ann Phillips of Georgia; four granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, with Rev. Jamie Dries officiating.
Burial will follow in Montandon Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.