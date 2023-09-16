Leona M. Lair, 86, Selinsgrove

Leona M. Lair, 86, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest at 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born on March 3, 1937, in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Linwood Laverne and Alberta M. (Claflin) Roupp. On June 8, 1957, in Mansfield, she married Nicholas Lair, who preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2012.
Leona was a 1955 graduate of Mansfield High School.
She enjoyed attending the Selinsgrove Senior Center, worked many years at Bechtel’s and The Frosty Cow, Lewisburg. Leona and her husband formerly owned and operated the Ho Hum Restaurant in Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania from 1966 to 1984.
Leona was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Surviving family members include two sons and their spouses, Nicholas L. and Melissa Lair of Selinsgrove, and Michael G. Lair and Denmar of Florida; two daughters and one daughter-in-law, Kimberly M. Lair of Northumberland, and Christine A. and Betzy Lair of Selinsgrove; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Peggy Roupp of Elmira, New York, Ricky and Sarah Roupp of Mansfield, James Roupp of Troy, and Douglas Roupp of Mansfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Judy and David Greer of Lewisburg; one brother-in-law, Ronald Scott; two sisters-in-law, Maryann Roupp of Martinez, Georgia and Ingrid Roupp of Hobe Sound, Florida; and four grandchildren, Ethan Miller, Abigail Miller and fiancé Trevor A. Stuck, Monica Lair, and Dustin Grenfell; and one great-grandson, Mason A. Stuck.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by infant daughter Victoria M. Lair; two brothers, David Roupp and Donald L. Roupp, and sister Beverly A. Scott.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania 17870. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 p.m., with the Father Joshua Cavender as celebrant. A time of fellowship will follow, beginning at 1 p.m.
Burial for Nicholas and Leona will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 in St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Blossburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania 17870.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
