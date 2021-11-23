Leonard E. Swope, 70, of Milton, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home.
Born April 4, 1951, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Ruth I. (Mitchell) Swope. On March 7, 1992, he married the former Darsena C. Hawley and together they have celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Leonard grew up in Turbotville and was a 1969 graduate of Warrior Run High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served for four years during the Vietnam War with an Honorable Discharge. During his enlistment, he was a catapult operator on the USS Coral Sea (CVA-43) where he launched and received aircraft. He worked for several years at Milton Provision, and for Rishel Meats where he retired after 15 years.
Leonard’s interests included hunting and collecting Native American artifacts. He spent countless hours during his life in local fields searching for arrowheads and relics. Leonard’s other interests included gardening and cheering on his beloved Steelers and Penn State football teams.
He was a loving father and husband and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. He was most excited by the recent news that he was going to become a grandfather in the summer.
He was a trustee at the Milton VFW Post 1665, where he was a very active member, and was also a member of the Milton American Legion Post 71. He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
In addition to his wife, Darsena, he is survived by his two daughters, Lindi J. Swope and her wife Randall, of Northumberland, and Sarah E. Watson and her husband Tyler, of New Columbia; and one grandchild on the way. Leonard is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was his sister, Nancy Swope.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Pastor Don Snyder, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Watsontown, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Milton VFW Post 1665 for The Wounded Warrior Project, 300 Park Ave., Milton, PA 17847.
