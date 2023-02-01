Leonard Francis Kaskie, 93, of Coal Township, and Sparks, Md., passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
He was born May 14, 1929, in Shamokin, the youngest of seven children, to the late Walter and Pauline (Rukowski) Kaskie.
He attended St. Stanislaus School in Shamokin and graduated from Coal Township High in 1947. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Guam, M.I. before being discharged in 1949. He worked as a construction boilermaker in Pittsburgh and Bethlehem, Pa. On May 14, 1955, he was married in St. Stanislaus Church to the former Jeannie P. Apollo, class of Coal Township, 1951. He began working at Thompson Steel Company, Sparrows Point, Md. in 1954, and worked there in various management positions for 40 years, before retiring in 1994.
He was a life member of the East End Fire Company, Coal Township; American Legion Post 0148, Essex, Md.; social member, Brady Fire Company; and life member, Polish Home Club, Fells Point, Md.
He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, one sister, four sisters-in-law, one grandson, two nieces, and three nephews.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, as well as five daughters, Patricia (Carlo) Noto, Wilmington N.C., Regina (the late Michael) Greaver, Abita Springs, La., Alicia (David) Villa, Phoenix, Md., Jacqueline (Timothy) Barnaba, Glen Arm, Md., Paula (Hugo) Benalcazar, Phoenix, Md.; one sister-in-law, Gertrude Kaskie, Coal Township. He is also survived by five grandsons, six granddaughters, and three great-grandsons.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Leonard will be held at a later date at Mother Cabrini Church.
Burial will be in Mother Cabrini Cemetery, Shamokin.