Leonard Girardi, 81, Paxinos

Leonard Girardi, 81, of 118 Church Road, Paxinos, passed away Sunday morning, March 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 13, 1940, he was the son of the late Guido and Martha (Markel) Girardi.
As a teenager, he moved to live with his grandfather to a farm in rural Danville. He graduated from the school of hard knocks, was drafted in 1963 and served in the United States Army as a cook until 1965. He returned to Danville where he married Alice Bonetti on May 20, 1967.
Throughout his life, he worked as a farm hand, independent truck driver, self-employed carpenter, and machinist. He retired from Textron in 1996. Never sitting still, in retirement he went on to work part-time with Atlantic Equipment Specialists and also with his sons in construction. His favorite retirement job was the opportunity to help on the construction of the Twister rollercoaster at Knoebels Amusement Park. He always enjoyed talking to people about the experience.
He could always be found taking care of his garden, hunting and traveling. Also having the occasional beer with his friends at “The Garage.”
He is survived by four children, Steven and Deirdre Girardi of Elysburg, Natalie and Christopher Gedman of Paxinos; Matthew and Kelly Girardi of Riverside, and Denise and Jack Allen Jr. of Mount Carmel; nine grandchildren, Bryan Gedman, Alexandra Girardi, Lauren Gedman, Claudia Girardi, Anthony Girardi, Dylan Reinard, Brandon Gedman, Azlyn Girardi, and Braxtyn Girardi. He is also survived by a sister, Maryann Burkitt of Long Island, N.Y., several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by Alice, his wife of 49 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in Queen of the Most Holy Church, 599 West Center St., Elysburg. The viewing will be held in the church lobby of the Parish Center from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is asking that donations go to Freedom Fighter Outdoors. Donations can be made at www.freedomfighteroutdoors.org or sent to: FFO, 2436 North Federal Highway No. 312 Lighthouse Point, FL 33064.
The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.