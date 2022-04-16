The Daily Item
Tucker Lepley, of Charlotte, North Carolina, received several national honors after his freshman soccer season at UCLA.
Lepley’s father, Erman Lepley Jr., played on West Snyder’s state championship soccer team.
Lepley, an attacking midfielder, led UCLA in both points and assists, and finished one off the team lead in goals, while earning team MVP honors. He also finished in the Top 10 in the Pac-12, and led all conference freshmen in all three categories.
Lepley went to UCLA after playing for several years with Sporting KC’s academy teams, and playing with both their USL and MLS pro teams, earning youth all-American honors while also playing for the USA U-17 Men’s National Team.
College Soccer News (CSN) and Top Drawer Soccer (TDS) selected him to their 2021 NCAA Division I freshman all-America first teams. The United Soccer Coaches Association, which doesn’t select freshman teams, chose him for its Far West Region second team.