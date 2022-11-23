Lera A. Tressler, 91, formerly of Cherry Street, Paxinos, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.
Lera was born March 24, 1931, in Watsontown, a daughter of the late Grayden and Sarah (Kauffman) Whipple. On June 8, 1951, she married Ralph E. Tressler who preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 1989.
She was a 1949 graduate of Northumberland High School. For many years, she was employed as a seamstress for various local businesses and later for Forge Flo, Sunbury.
Mrs. Tressler was a member of the United Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
She served in the Order of The Eastern Star Chapter 266, Sunbury.
Lera and Ralph farmed for many years and also tended their stand at the Market in Sunbury.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Janet Tressler and Adam and Petra Tressler, all of Orlando, Fla.; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bryant Erdman of Sunbury; her 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Richard Dunkleberger of Sunbury and several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband, Lera was preceded in death by seven brothers, Gleason, Darrel, Delroy, Clarence, Harold, Grant and Neil Whipple.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury where an Eastern Star Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services officiated by Rev. Ronald Murphy.
Burial will be in the United Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sunbury.