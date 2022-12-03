LeRoy A. Hughes, 84, Lewisburg Dec 3, 2022 42 min ago LeRoy A. Hughes, 84, Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.A complete obituary will be printed later at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home Lewisburg. Tags Lewisburg Obituary Leroy A. Hughes John Evangelical Community Hospital Arrangement Convenience Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints