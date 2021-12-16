Our Lord and Savior called Leroy “Skip” Ernest Bordner, 75 years old, home to be with his loving wife Emma on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Leroy was born Jan. 26, 1946, at his homestead in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late George Sr. and Helen (Kratzer) Bordner.
On April 20, 1969, he married the love of his life, Emma (Sweigart) Bordner, who preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 1998.
Leroy was in the Navy from Sept. 25, 1963, until Jan. 25, 1967. He was a 3rd class machinist mate, and was on the Saratoga. He was proud to be a veteran.
He worked for Poloron Homes, ADM, and Ritz-Craft Homes where he worked for 32 years and from where he retired.
Leroy was an active and faithful member of the Aline United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant Mills.
Leroy loved to go to the Middleburg Auction on Tuesdays with his daughter Chris. He loved to watch TV programs with his daughter Angie and he loved to go hunting with his daughter Michele. Leroy loved to rebuild lawn mowers, and he enjoyed mowing grass. He loved to build crates and stools. His greatest love was spending precious time with his family. His family meant the entire world to him, especially his great-grandchildren.
Leroy is survived by three daughters, Christine Bickhart and her companion Terry, Angela Bordner, and Michele Feltman and her husband Scott; Michele Varner who was like a daughter to Leroy and her husband Doug; granddaughter, Mary Hassinger and her husband Jordan; Matthew Varner who was like a grandson to Leroy; two great-grandchildren, Emmaleey and Olyver Hassinger; sister, Twila Faust and her companion Larry; George Feltman who was like a brother to Leroy and his wife Barbara; his extended family, Kevin and Teresa Frymoyer, Ashley Koch, Marissa Frymoyer, Zack Frymoyer and their families; and numerous other special family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Emma Sweigart Bordner; his companion, Gloria Frymoyer; a son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Bickhart; four brothers, Leonard “Pete,” George Jr. “Nun,” Galen, and Lee; and a sister, Virginia Boyer.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Aline United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Mills. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m. with the memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Leroy may be made payable to the Aline Good Samaritan Fund and mailed to Aline United Methodist Church, c/o: Angie Bordner, 413 Backus Woods Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.