Leroy E. Walter, 94, Selinsgrove, passed away on Friday evening, April 23, at the William Penn Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewistown.
He was born July 24, 1926, in rural Middleburg, a son of the late Merle and Irene Agnes (Walter) Walter. On Jan. 18, 1953, he married the former Winifred R. Benfer, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2017.
Leroy had attended the Gilbert School in rural Middleburg.
He had been employed earlier in life with Alvin Stephens Custom Grinding, Burnham Steel, Lewistown, and he hauled milk locally. Leroy later worked for Carl Gemberling and Mahlon Boop Excavating. The final 25 years of his working life were spent with PennDOT, from where he retired on Jan. 6, 1989. He was blessed to enjoy 32 years of retirement.
He will be remembered as a collector of anything International Red.
He was a life member of the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, DH&L Volunteer Fire Company, Selinsgrove, and the Kreamer Volunteer Fire Company.
He was a social member of the New Berlin American Legion and the Selinsgrove Moose Lodge.
Leroy spent 46 years serving with the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Police and more than 20 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Kratzerville Fire Company.
Surviving is daughter Darla R. Walter and her fiancé Chris Dirom of Stratham, New Hampshire; and a son and daughter-in-law, Dean E. and Kim Walter of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by brother Marlin Walter.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 North High St., Selinsgrove, with the family being present from noon to 1 p.m.
A graveside service will follow with Charles Steininger officiating at the Zion Reformed Cemetery in Kratzerville.
Contributions in Leroy’s memory may be made to Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Police Unit, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.