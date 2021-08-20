Leroy Kline, 83, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at Wooster Community Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Leroy was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Danville, Pa., to the late Lee Kline and Helen Appleman.
He graduated from Danville High School and served in the Army from 1958 to 1962. He had spent most of his working career as a truck driver/dock worker for Follmer Trucking and Ryder Pie Trucking. He later retired from Bliss and Laughlin Steel in Medina. After retirement he drove for The Medina County Veterans Services. Leroy moved to Seville area in 1984 and to Wooster nearly 2 years ago. He was a member of Central PA Teamsters Union and the Steel Workers Union. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast.
Surviving are his wife, Terry J. (Shaffer) Kline, who he married April 25, 1980; her children, Christopher (Gretchen) Morse of Presque Isle, Maine and daughter Yolanda (Brad) McDermott of Creston; grandchildren, Amber and Austin McDermott, and Joseph and Zech Morse; a daughter, Linda Omar; and sons, Lee and Lance Kline also survive along with brother-in-law, Doug (Diane) Shaffer; sister-in-law, Fay Shaffer; and nieces and nephews, Tracy and Greg Miller, Renee, Doug, and Jeremy Shaffer.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, June and Lorry Miller, and their daughter Cindi.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Aug. 21 at Murray Funeral Home in Creston, Ohio.