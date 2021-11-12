LeRoy Lyons “Pete” Ishler, 87, of 49 Vertie Court, Milton, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Pete was born in Lemont, Pa., on March 28, 1934, the son of the late Homer E. and Leona (Lyons) Ishler. He married the former Florence L. Weaver, on Aug. 13, 1960.
Pete was a 1952 graduate of the State College High School. He joined the United States Army and served in Korea earning the rank of Corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Pete was an alumnus of the Pennsylvania State University having earned his bachelor’s degree in 1962 and his master’s degree in 1964. Pete remained a devoted Penn State fan his entire life … and we know that he is still cheering on the Lions!
Pete was formerly a member of Grace Lutheran Church in State College. He then became a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Milton, serving on church council for many years.
Pete taught Industrial Arts Wood Working and Mechanical Drawing for 33 years at the Milton High School, before retiring in 1996. Pete was a highly skilled craftsman, creating amazing pieces of woodwork. He especially excelled in creating finely crafted furniture. His attention to detail in all of his projects was unsurpassed.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Florence; a son, Steven L. Ishler and wife Michelle of New Columbia; a daughter, Linda L. Short and husband Wayne of Woolrich; two brothers, William Ishler of California and Charles Ishler and wife Jane of Ohio; three grandchildren, Emily Short, Daniel Hendershot and companion Maria Balsamo, and Kristie Ishler and companion John Fowler Jr.; one great-grandson, John Fowler III; and many nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.