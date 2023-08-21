Leroy M. Hoffman, 85, of Liverpool, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1938, in Liverpool, a son of the late L. Mervin and Hazel A. (Hockenbroch) Hoffman. On June 22, 1963, he married the former Marie E. Inch who survives.
Leroy retired after 37 years of service at Harrisburg Steel. He was a member of the Oriental Sportsmen’s Club and the Steel Worker’s Union. He enjoyed speedway racing, especially at Selinsgrove, as well as going for drives in the country and dining out.
He will be remembered for being very gifted in repairing things, especially automotive repairs.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years are two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (Michael) Lyter and Tammy (Kevin) Arnold; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney (Kerrie) Hoffman and Curtis (Mary) Hoffman; seven grandchildren, Justin (Brandy) Sheaffer, Savannah (Michael) Lyter, Jared (Anna) Charles, Jordan Hoffman, Wyatt (Cierra) Hoffman, Austin Hoffman and Weston Hoffman; five stepgrandchildren, three great-granddaughters, Rebecca, Caroline, and Helen Charles; six stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Hoffman; and two sisters, Maxine Kerstetter and Shirley Messimer.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nova Grace Hoffman.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. John’s (Barner’s) Lutheran Church, Liverpool, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Curtis Kantz officiating.
Burial will be in Barner’s Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Leroy’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 417, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.