Leslie L. Sledge, 54, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center after a series of cardiac events.
Leslie was born Jan. 31, 1969, in Montour County, a daughter of the late Billy E. Sledge and late Joyce D. (Cubbage) Sledge. She was preceded in death by her son, Trey Sledge, and sister, Bethany Sledge.
Leslie was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and was a very generous and loving person. She was a diehard Eagles and Nebraska College Football fan and found great joy in decorating her home. Giving thoughtful gifts to her family and friends was her way of expressing love toward them. Leslie loved spending quality time and laughing with many of her close friends, especially her best friend, Terri Shambach.
One of Leslie’s favorite moments was becoming a grandmother to Lydia and buying the perfect gifts to share with her.
Leslie is survived by her son, the Rev. Kristopher (Hannah) Sledge and her cherished granddaughter, Lydia Lou Sledge of Harrisburg; brother, Rodney (Ashley) of Paxinos; stepsister, Sandra Dykema of California; niece, Mersaydie of Sunbury, and many incredible and life-long friends.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Shreiners Cemetery, 1522 W. 11th Ave., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Dr. Kathleen Kind presiding. All are welcome to celebrate Leslie’s life.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N High St., Selinsgrove.