Leslie Little, 67, of Elysburg, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Tioga County on July 17, 1953, the son of the late Frank L. Little and Florence Elizabeth (Croyle) Little.
He attended the Scranton School for the Deaf and Tioga School District. Leslie was employed at the Custom Car Care Center and SUNCOM Industries, retiring in 2020.
Leslie lived with his best friend, Brendan Silliman, since 2009. He loved engaging in home improvement projects with Brendan, as well as spending time with Brendan's family and his girlfriend Nikki. Leslie enjoyed going for walks and hosting barbecues with neighbors. He frequented NASCAR races at the Poconos and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leslie loved decorating and dressing up for holidays. He especially cherished handing out Halloween candy to neighborhood children.
Leslie will be remembered by all who knew him as having an engaging personality, a wry sense of humor, and a contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, in the Steam Valley Cemetery, Trout Run.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.