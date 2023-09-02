Lester E. Kurtz, 98, Danville

Lester E. Kurtz, 98, of 482 Wall St., Danville, entered eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at home after a brief illness.
Born in Turbotville on July 23, 1925, at home, he was the son of the late Chester Wilson and Kyutha Leora (Smith) Kurtz. He was a graduate of Turbotville High School in 1943.
Lester married Marian Boyer on Sept. 28, 1944, by Reverend Flowers at Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville. They went to housekeeping in Milton and later moved to Danville where they raised a family and lived until the time of his passing.
He was drafted into the Army Air Force in 1945 and stationed mainly in Washington, D.C. — 501st Army Air Forces Base Unit.
Lester was employed on the family farm, Watsontown Brick, Cabinet Industries, KVS, TRW, and retired from Merck. He received a Distinguished Performance Commendation from Merck for his actions avoiding a potential hazard and a mechanical error corrected.
He enjoyed camping at various locations around the Danville area. In recent years, you would find Lester at his camper from April to October. As long as we can remember, Lester has been an avid reader, remembering as a child seeing a paperback book in his lunch pail. In recent years, he alternated between paperback books and a Kindle reader. Lester spent early years with wife and friends Jerry and Doris Lemon at the Jersey beach.
Lester was handy with tools having remodeled the entire home in Danville. He loved to tinker with small engine lawnmowers, bringing them back to life.
Lester belonged to the Danville American Legion Post 40 and Washington Fire Company.
He enjoyed spending time with friends and especially his family.
Lester was preceded in death by father (Chester Wilson Kurtz); mother (Kyutha Leora Kurtz); wife (Marian Louise Kurtz); two brothers Wilbur Kurtz and Clifton Kurtz; daughter Linda Martino; a great-grandson Kase Bingaman and loving companion Nancy Kashner.
Surviving are children Gary Kurtz and Kathie Martin both of Danville; grandchildren Chris Kurtz and wife Maggie of Sunbury, Lisa Bingaman and husband Chad of Northumberland, Matthew Lawton of Danville, Justin Martin of Washingtonville, Stephanie Martino and John Novakovich of Laflin, Claudia Paolinelli of Bali, Indonesia, Natalie Paolinelli of Brooklyn, N.Y., and great-grandchildren Nigel Kurtz, Averie Bingaman, Jonathan and Miles Novakovich, Loel Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. in Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville with Pastor Karla Leiby, pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Danville, where military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard, and the U.S. Army. Viewing will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard, c/o David Callahan, 4 Mooresburg Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com