Lester E. Maneval, age 72, of Liverpool, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, Feb. 3, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Howard and Alice (Hile) Maneval. He was a 1967 graduate of Middleburg High School. On Feb. 24, 1973, he married the former Jane M. Shetter, who survives.
Lester was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, serving in the Army, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, The Bronze Star Medal with Device, the RVN Cross of Gallantry with Palm, two Overseas Bars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Marksman M16 Rifle.
He retired from Wood-Mode in Kreamer.
Lester was the last founding member of the Oriental Valley Sportsman’s Association and also a member of the Liverpool American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved baseball and softball, both playing, coaching and umpiring.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Sean (Monica) Willow of Newport and James (Toni) Maneval of Liverpool; two daughters, Selena (Thomas) Harp of Bloomsburg and Allison Goodling of McAlisterville; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Edna Chubb of Liverpool, and four brothers, Leonard and Grant Maneval, both of Mount Pleasant Mills, Elwood Maneval of Thompsontown and Larry Maneval of Liverpool.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Maneval.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Lester’s memory can be made to Saint Paul’s Family Worship, in care of Marie Hoffman, Club Road, Liverpool PA 17045
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.