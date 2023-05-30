Lester E. Martin of Manheim, Pa., born in Lewisburg, Pa., on Oct. 14, 1981, died May 25, 2023, at the age of 41 years, 7 months, 11 days. He was a Minister of the Gospel at both Conestoga Drive and Stauffers Mennonite Churches. He was the son of Leon H. and Judy I. (Lauver) Martin and the loving husband of Christine L. (Eby) Martin.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Geoffrey, Eric, and Arthur; and two daughters, Julianne and Elizabeth (Ellie), all at home; five brothers: Laverne (Phoebe), Arcadia, Fla.; Lamar (Nila), Romulus, N.Y.; Lee (Tabitha), Emory, Texas; Linford (Marlene), New Columbia, Pa.; Luke (Dawn), Hammond, Ill.; one sister: Linda (Nathan) Burkholder; Tamaqua, Pa.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers.
The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, is in charge of arrangements.