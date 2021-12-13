Lester H. Clark Jr., 58, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born April 19, 1963, in Sunbury, a son of the late Lester H. Sr. and Naomi A. (Thomas) Clark.
He was a resident of Sunbury all his life and worked for Geisinger Food Service.
He was a 1981 graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie Clark and companion Todd Keller of Meshoppen and Melinda Stepanik and husband Burt of Sunbury; two nephews, Michael and Daniel Stepanik, and several lifelong friends.
At Lester’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.