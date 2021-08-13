Lester N. Hosterman, 82, of Watsontown, entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the residence of his son Jamie in Danville.
He was born May 20, 1939, in Millheim, a son of the late Lester N. Hosterman Sr. and Ada (Shawver) Hosterman. Les was raised by his grandparents, May Elizabeth Hosterman and T. Blaine Hosterman. On Nov. 8, 1959, he married the former Ruth A. Stamm, who passed away May 10, 2019.
Les was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1957.
He served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968.
Les was a mechanic and worked at several different automotive dealerships, then for many years at Ritz-Craft as an electrical inspector, and finally he retired from Playworld, Lewisburg, in the maintenance department.
He was a member of the Union County Sportsman Club. He was recently attending the Vicksburg Community Christian Church.
He enjoyed playing softball and playing with his grandchildren, as well as attending his kids and grandchildren's events. He enjoyed going to the farm and visiting with Tom, Mae Louise "Wease", and Barry "Will" Hosterman.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jodi L. and Monna Hosterman of Vicksburg and Jamie L. and Ruth M. Hosterman of Danville; four grandchildren, Gregory, Dawson, Vivian Hosterman, Alivia Hosterman; two brothers, Gerald Hosterman, Blaine Hosterman of Milesburg; two sisters, Linda Zechman of Freeburg, Kaye Hosterman of Ashland.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Adamo Funeral Home, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 3, with Pastor Jeff Yount officiating.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Les's memory may be sent to Vicksburg Community Church, 6460 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
