Lester S. “Les” Neitz Jr., 75, of Pottsville Street, Herndon, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Les was born March 9, 1947, in Williamsport, a son of the late Lester S. Sr. and Beatrice J. (Edinger) Neitz. On Dec. 31, 1966, he married the former Barbara J. Saneholtz who survives.
He was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School. Les served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. Neitz was employed by Verizon as a splicing technician until his retirement after 30 years of dedicated service. Following retirement, he served as a Jackson Township supervisor for 20 years.
Les enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association. He had a love for crossword puzzles, Pinochle and other card games. His greatest joy came from attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Neitz is survived by one son, Ty W. Neitz of Herndon; his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon L. and Spence R. Snyder of Herndon; three grandchildren, Lindi S. Fuller and husband William of Herndon, Logan S. Snyder of Pittsburgh, Lacey S. Snyder of Herndon; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Tucker; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Joy and Frank Barnhill, Caroline and Delroy Paul and LuAnn and Thomas Hackenburg, all of Milton; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Galen Neitz.
Friends and family may visit from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Grace Community Church, 1218 PA 225, Herndon, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Weygand officiating.
Interment will follow in the Herndon Cemetery.
Contributions in Les’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.