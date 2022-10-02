Most of us have seen horrific images on our TV and computer screens of homes burning to the ground in the American West, and heartbreaking scenes of flood waters ravaging places like Kentucky and, this week, Florida.
Ellicott City, Maryland flooded again after having had two, 1,000-year floods: one in 2016 and another in 2018.
America and Europe are recording heatwaves not experienced in recent memory. Droughts are causing water shortages for both people and industries. Glaciers are melting, and warming seas are causing monster hurricanes. One-third of the country of Pakistan is under water — what is going on? Are these events really “acts of God?” If so, God appears to be pretty angry with Man.
Some folks call these events, “extreme weather,” and others call them, “climate change.” No doubt the issue is controversial. Whatever you choose to believe, or call what is going on, I think we can agree that there are factors amplifying the occurrences of these weather events.
Our Planet is suffering. and so are we. Our water and air are polluted. We’ve been burned out and washed out of our homes and businesses. Food is becoming more expensive because there’s less farmland to plant crops and graze animals. Experts predict that many food items may become difficult or impossible to find.
Climate activists continue to suggest changes we must make while there’s still time, but the fossil fuels lobby is powerful and fights against even the smallest of changes and the changes that will make a difference take time. Many experts claim we’re already out of time.
The excesses of Man and the systems Man currently lives by disrupts the balance of nature which God has set forth for us. I recently read right here in The Daily Item that in Pennsylvania, dozens of fires smolder in abandoned coal mines.
A leisurely walk along our rivers and oceans reveals garbage that Man has carelessly thrown about because some of us are too lazy to carry it away to the nearby refuge cans.
Resort and condo owners build right up against the water, destroying the natural reef barriers and coastal habitats. These systems can act as a buffer to slow down the devastating effects of storms and hurricanes. As a result, lives and property are protected. Natural buffer systems also protect the erosion of shorelines.
The Colorado River crisis is another example of how Man has disrupted God’s balance to the point where some communities are losing all their water. Loose zoning and loopholes in water laws contribute to dying water deliveries to communities where people are still planting grass and watering yards.
Islam insists that Man is “khalifa,” or caretaker, of everything that God has given and entrusted to him, including the planet and its resources. It is an individual and collective responsibility. God warns:
“And there is no treading creature in the earth except with Allah is its sustenance; and He knows its place of settlement and its place of farewell ...” (Qur’an Hud 11:6)
God is the giver of resources for all of us. He provides plenty. His balance is perfect. In Genesis 2:15, we read, “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.” Let us take care of what God gave us and not destroy it.
S.E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim