The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang’s power-play goal 1:38 into overtime lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.
Letang’s ninth goal of the season came after New York’s Artemi Panarin was called for tripping Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin early in the extra period. Letang’s blast from the point helped the Penguins strengthen their hold on the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Pittsburgh is now 7-1-1 in its last nine games. Barclay Goodnow and Chris Kreider scored for New York, which went 2-0-1 on a three-game road trip.
Red Wings 5, Bruins 3
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin scored to help his team take a four-goal lead and the Red Wings held on to beat the Bruins.
The Red Wings were ahead 4-0 late in the second period and the NHL-best Bruins pulled within a goal midway through the third.
Devils 3, Hurricanes 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes stole a puck and scored early and set up two goals by Jesper Bratt to lead the Devils beat Carolina to tie the Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Vitek Vanecek had 32 saves in posting his third shutout of the season. New Jersey and Carolina both have 94 points.
Jets 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron scored second-period goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Blues 3
ST. LOUIS — Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first NHL goal and Jiri Patera made 30 saves in his debut to help the Golden Knights win.