Letha M. Derr, 86, passed peacefully in the presence of family on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 12, 1936, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Helen (Auker) Keiser.
Letha was a joyful, kind person and was loved by many. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a hard working woman, an avid traveler who shared many great adventures with her sister, and she enjoyed meeting new people and making wonderful memories.
Letha worked for many years, most recently at Amity House restaurant and Giant Foods. She was a devout Christian who attended Friendship Baptist Church in her later years.
Letha is survived by her three children, James D. Derr (Dawn), David W. Derr, and Tracey L. Myers (Wayne); five grandchildren, Sarah (Paul), Kari (Bryan), Kayla (fiance Anthony), Aaron (Haley), and Austin; four great-grandchildren, Ayden, Mikayla, Fitzgerald, and Maverick. Also surviving are two sisters, Maxine (Lee) Robbins and Corolla (Rollin) Anderson, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Q. Derr; sister, Caroline; and great-grandson, Michael.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor King of the Friendship Baptist Church officiating.
Rest in Peace, Letha. You are deeply missed by all who knew you. We love you.
