News of Snyder County’s entrance in the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) is welcome and comes at an opportune time.
A day before Snyder County became the 13th county to join the program, The Daily Item reported that a Northumberland County woman was charged with drug delivery resulting in death following the fatal overdose of her boyfriend last year.
In that case, the fatal overdose occurred just four days after the victim was released from jail and followed a previous OD days earlier. State police reported the victim asked his girlfriend to have drugs ready for him when he got home.
No one can know for sure if LETI would have helped Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., but it might have.
The program is overseen by the state Attorney General’s office and allows law enforcement and probation officers to assist addicts in seeking treatment without fear of arrest. It was launched in Somerset County in 2018. Northumberland County joined in 2020.
The goal, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said this week, is to “destigmatize” addiction rather than criminalize it. The program connects people in need of treatment with services through the CMSU, which offers drug and alcohol services. According to officials, individuals must voluntarily seek treatment by approaching law enforcement or accept it at their urging, and will be allowed to leave at any time without legal repercussions.
“This is about taking care of the people who are in our communities,” Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Addiction and overdoses continue to rage in America, as evidenced by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published late last year. In that report, the CDC said more than 100,000 Americans had died from a fatal overdose of a 12-month span bridging 2020 and 2021, the first time surpassing that grim milestone.
Data show the number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania jumped 13.1 percent during that time frame, with 5,410 Pennsylvania residents dying of an overdose from May 2020 to April 2021. Only California (10,585), Florida (7,892) and Ohio (5,585) reported more.
“We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. Drug addiction is a disease, not a crime,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said this week in Snyder County. “We are providing a safe haven for people to ask for help. If there isn’t more access to treatment, we will lose more lives.”
Access and availability are one step, another tool to help combat the continuing scourge of addiction in America.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.