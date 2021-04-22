After stubbornly refusing legislative action to offset the Department of State’s inexcusable bungling of the constitutional amendment regarding child sex abuse in Pennsylvania, lawmakers in Harrisburg may be relenting.
This week, a state Senate committee approved legislation that would temporarily allow survivors of decades-old child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators. The Judiciary Committee voted 11-3. The bill could come up for a debate on the Senate floor as soon as this week.
The measure would give survivors of child sexual abuse a two-year window to file civil suits against their abusers and any institutions that covered up the abuse. For those victims, the state’s archaic statute of limitation has long expired.
We encourage lawmakers to get this done. All of the legwork has been done already and the policy has wide support across all parties. State lawmakers have already been down this long and winding path, getting identical legislation passed through both chambers in consecutive sessions, a key element to putting a proposed constitutional amendment before voters.
Sen. Lisa Baker, a Republican from Luzerne County who chairs the committee, acknowledged this week lawmakers have done this once before.
We wholeheartedly agree with her when she says, “If you believe as strongly as I do that abuse victims have been denied a fair remedy for far too long, then we are obligated to attempt every avenue to deliver a just result. When all is said and done, I intend to be able to look the victims in the eye and look myself in the mirror of my own conscience.”
That is a good step. Let’s get this done.
No one likes the position the Department of State put Pennsylvania in. Years of hard work were erased by “human error,” when the required public advertisement of the constitutional amendment was missed, forcing it off the ballot. The error, accurately labeled a “colossal failure,” by Republicans erased years of hard work from lawmakers, survivors and their advocates.
So it’s not time to reset and restart. It’s time to realize the work has been done and find a successful workaround to give survivors some sort of justice and closure.
It’s cruel for survivors to have these starts and stops. Let’s not punish these people even more to score political points by painting the other side in a negative light.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.