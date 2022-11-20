Northumberland County taxpayers are still on the financial hook for an ongoing legal battle between the county and Coal Township Commissioners over permit fees for the construction of the county jail.
The dispute has been ongoing since 2017, when county leaders paid two sets of fees for third-party inspections for the property located in Coal Township, totaling more than $380,000. The second set of fees — $220,801 — was paid for under protest by Northumberland County.
The two entities have been battling it out in court ever since. Last month, Commonwealth Judge Anne E. Covey affirmed the August 2021 decision of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson who ordered the township to pay back the county a sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs. Coal Township commissioners are now asking the state’s Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision.
Since the legal battle started in 2017 — remember, we are six weeks from 2023 — the township has paid Post & Schell P.C., of Harrisburg, $160,229 in legal fees, Township Assistant Manager Thomas Boyer said.
That total is nearly equal to the first set of inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. The county filed a lawsuit in January 2018 to recoup the money.
County officials claimed the fees were unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law. The township argued the fees were clear, justified and consistently applied — 1 percent of the total cost of the project regardless if it is a home, a commercial property or a new county-owned prison.
Regardless of which side you sit on, we should be able to agree that this has run its course. Both sides have had years to make their case in front of judges at various levels of the judiciary.
In this space nearly four years ago, we wrote this: “This matter must be resolved. All of the elected officials involved in this intergovernmental dispute should note that they are not actually arguing about county or township funds. All of the money involved in this intergovernmental dispute — the building and inspection fees, the ongoing legal costs, the court time and expense ultimately comes from the pockets of taxpayers.”
That remains true today. Let’s get this wrapped up and save the taxpayers more money on a 5-year-old lawsuit.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.