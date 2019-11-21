Dear Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School Families,
Late last evening, we were made aware of an incident between two high school students on Tuesday after the school lunch break. I wish to reassure you that our school administration acted quickly and appropriately in responding to this incident. We have met with both students involved in this situation, informed the Diocese, and also informed the Coal Township Police Department, who are currently investigating this situation. We immediately took action as a result of this incident and, pending the outcome of law enforcement’s investigation, additional actions may be taken.
We are very disheartened by this incident, but thank God that no students were physically injured. We are all called to show love and compassion to all people. As a Catholic school, we feel strongly that all people deserve to be treated with respect. Incidents such as this will not be tolerated at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School.
We are grateful to those who alerted us to this incident and we remind students and parents to continue to alert us of incidents that may involve the safety of our students and school.
We continue to be vigilant with all safety measures for our school and we thank you for trusting your child’s education to us.
God Bless,
Sr. Mary Anne Bednar, IHM
Sr. Maureen Ann Donati, IHM