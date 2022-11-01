The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change.
The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in Tuesday, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them.
Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting.
He missed all six 3-point attempts. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 for the Bulls, who outscored the Nets 31-19 in the final quarter.
Heat 116, Warriors 109
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat survived a triple-double from Stephen Curry.
Butler scored 23 for Miami, including a three-point play with 1:48 left that put the Heat ahead to stay. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry added 13 for Miami, which won on coach Erik Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday.
Curry had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and Klay Thompson added 19 for the Warriors.
Thunder 116, Magic 108
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the second half for their fourth straight win.
Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-3 and has a winning record for the first time since nine games into the 2020-21 season.
Wendell Carter, Jr. tied a career high with 30 points and Franz Wagner added 20 for Orlando. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Magic.