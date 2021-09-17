Lewis Anthony “Chip” Marrara II, 54, of Lewisburg, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was born April 16, 1967, in Bellefonte to Cynthia and the late Lewis Marrara.
A 1985 graduate of State College High School and 1989 graduate of East Stroudsburg University, he earned his M. Ed from Pennsylvania State University. He completed his doctoral coursework at Virginia Polytechnical University.
Chip began his professional career in Student Affairs at Western Maryland College in Westminster, Maryland, followed by the University of Georgia, serving as Advisor to Fraternities. It was here in this capacity that he became a lifetime Bulldawg fan. For the past 18 years, he served as Assistant Dean of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs and Student Conduct Administrator in the Division of Student Affairs at Bucknell University. Chip helped guide students through difficult times in their collegiate lives and was a mentor to many.
For 24 years, he was a loving husband to his wife, Nancy Mishtal. He was a devoted father to his sons, John of Atlanta, Ga. and Peter of Lewisburg. An all-around great dad, he coached Lewisburg Little League, Susquehanna Valley Stampede Hockey team, built annual backyard hockey rinks, and organized countless Father/Son camping and skiing trips. He was a loyal and devoted friend to many, whether it was kayaking Pine Creek, mountain biking with BEMBA where he served as treasurer, skiing in Lake Placid and Colorado and golfing with his Theta Chi brothers. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, wife and two sons, Chip is survived by his sister, Denise Marrara (Jill) of Alexandria, Va.; and brother, Anthony Marrara of State College; his sisters-in-law, Mary Mishtal of San Antonio, Texas, Ellen Mishtal of Arlington, Va., and Jean Hoffman (Dwayne) of Downingtown, Pa. Uncle Buck is also survived by a nephew, Jacob Hoffman; nieces, fellow ESU Warrior Claire, Catherine the Great Hoffman, and Makenna Bailey of State College.
He was preceded in death by his father, his uncle, Carl Marrara; maternal and paternal grandparents, and brother-in-law, Theodore Mishtal.
Friends and relatives will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BEMBA (www.baldeaglemtb.org), Susquehanna Valley Youth Hockey League (www.sunburystampedehockey.com), or the Green Dragon Foundation (www.greendragonfoundation.org).
Please wear masks and observe social distancing.