Lewis Dewart, 91, of Northumberland, joined our Heavenly Father and his departed loved ones on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Lewis was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Sunbury, a son of the late Lewis and Henrietta (Bendt) Dewart. On June 5, 1954, he married the former Audrey Butcosk who survives. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Lewis is survived by three children, Krista Summers (Donald) of Selinsgrove, Melissa Portzline (Eric) of Sunbury, and Bill Dewart (Bonnie) of Bernville; and two grandchildren, Trevor Dewart of Hamburg, and Dakota Portzline (Kierra) of Mechanicsburg.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill; and his grandson, Wesley.
Dad’s elementary education was at Oaklyn School, Sunbury, and he later graduated from the Tennessee Military Institute, Sweetwater, Tenn. He furthered his education at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and Bucknell University, Lewisburg.
His careers included employment by The Daily Item and later by Bucknell University in the Astronomy and Engineering Departments. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Dad was an aviator, astronomer, and engineer. But most of all, he was a passionate and gifted teacher. He mentored numerous pilots who eventually earned their licenses.
Whether teaching university students about jet engines and the principles of lift and drag, or teaching young and old alike about celestial navigation and eclipses, he was doing what he loved most.
Dad had the heart of a true servant and lived by the principle that we are to be the hands and feet of Jesus performing many generous, but anonymous, acts of kindness. Whether contributing locally or internationally, he was a cheerful giver. As children, we remember him buying tickets for church meals and passing them out to needy persons in Sunbury, wanting to make sure that folks had a good, hot meal. His acts are too numerous to mention and will remain in our hearts as his legacy to us.
He was a faithful and well-loved member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 187 King St., Northumberland, followed by a memorial service with Father Robert R. Van Deusen officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Lewis’s memory may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 187 King St., Northumberland, PA 17857; The Refuge (Youth Center), 821 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801; or Our Daily Bread (donations.ourdailybread.org).
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heather Court, Nottingham Village for their compassionate and loving care of Dad during his illness.