Lewis E. “Gene” Cleaver Jr., 77, of Ewells Drive, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home in Stonington, with his longtime companion, Carolyn F. Smith, at his side.
Gene was born Sept. 14, 1943 in Berwick, son of the late Lewis E. Cleaver Sr. and Elizabeth D. (Andrezze) Metzger.
He is survived by one son, Lewis E. “Gene” Cleaver III and companion, Debbie Fisher of Oak Creek, WI, his sister and brother-in-law, Gail L. Newfield and William G. Krieger of Selinsgrove, many special nieces and nephews, cherished family and friends across the country, his partner Carolyn, and his beloved rescue dog, Precious.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jonathan Russell “J.R.” Cleaver, his mother, Elizabeth D. Metzger, and his stepfather, Russell S. “Pap” Metzger.
Gene attended Sunbury High School and proudly served in the Army National Guard, from which he was honorably discharged. In his early years, Gene worked as a gunsmith at Shooters Paradise, then as a logger cutting timber. He made a living for many years after that as a truck driver and retired as the head custodian at the CW Rice Middle School, Northumberland. He is best characterized as a gentleman and remembered for his kindhearted spirit, be it to family or friend.
He was also a very mechanically minded person, knowledgeable in plumbing, electrical, welding and so much more, and he loved sharing that knowledge with many.
Gene was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1532 and the American Legion Post #201, Sunbury.
In his youth, Gene loved outdoor activities including hunting and fishing with his sons, riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, and later developed a love for trail riding their horses and camping with Carolyn.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Gene’s favorite beer was Genesee. Please have one in remembrance of him.