Lewis E. Dorman, 86, Mifflinburg

Lewis E. Dorman, 86, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:20 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
He was born Jan. 1, 1935 in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Romain and Isabelle (Campbell) Dorman. On Feb. 18, 1961, he married the former Mary Seebold, who preceded him in death in 1996.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Lewis was employed at Philco Ford and retired from Ritz-Craft after 37 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing grass for friends and neighbors, gardening, and was always working on projects.
Lewis attended Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, where he assisted with the food bank.
Surviving is one son, Lynn Dorman of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Davy Starkweather and Jeffery and Christa Dorman; three great-grandchildren, Arianna Wert, Kilynn and Kamdyn Starkweather; four brothers, Romain, Robert, Tom and Roy; four sisters, Gladys Wetzel, Alice Bottiger, Margaret “Peg” Aumiller, and Mildred “Millie” Sauers, and his special friend, Lovetta Boyer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth, and one sister in infancy.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
