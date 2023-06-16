Lewis Eugene Hockenbroch, 69, entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2023, at Hagerstown Health Care Center in Hagerstown, MD, where he was a patient in Hospice care following a massive stroke. He was born Nov. 11, 1953, a son of the late Leslie C. Hockenbroch and the late Zelda M. Hockenbroch Hepner and stepson of the late Raymond Hepner.Lewis is survived by brothers Floyd (Evelyn), Mark (Irene), Jay (Ellen) Hockenbroch and David (Dawn) Dupert; stepsisters, Phyllis (Richard) Kline, and Eunice (Joel) Carvel. He also had several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Millerstown, Pa.. He volunteered any hours at Care & Share of Turkey Valley United Methodist Church, also in Millerstown. Lewis was a 1973 graduate of East Juniata High School where he was a four year varsity letter winner in wrestling and also lettered in football. He crocheted many afghans for family and friends. For the past several years he lived in the Towers at Falling Spring in Chambersburg. While in Chambersburg, Lewis attended St. Thomas Christian Fellowship Church.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in "The Room" in Chambersburg where he enjoyed spending many hours visiting with others. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Turkey Valley United Methodist Church, Millerstown, Pa.
