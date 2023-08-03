Lewis “Lew” Jacob Dietz, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend left his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023. Although he had the biggest heart, it was very weak and unable to carry him through this life any longer.
Lewis was born in Reedsville on Nov. 2, 1936, to the late Cloyd L. and Margaretta (Narehood) Dietz. He was the youngest and smallest of his beloved, late siblings, a baby sister, Bernice Dietz, who died before he was born; Charles “Chuck” Dietz, Richard “Dick” Dietz, Glen “Dutch” Dietz, and Janet Beaver, hence his nickname “Peancie.”
He leaves behind many special cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends, all who meant the world to him.
Lew married his surviving wife, Nancy L. (McClellan) Dietz in 1972 and together they shared 50 years of a loving marriage. He was preceded in death by his first love and wife, Rose (Dean) Dietz.
He is also survived by children, Brian (Sheila) Dietz, Melinda “Mindy” (Jason) Sheaffer, and Luann (Mike) Riden. He shared a special bond with Jason and Mike, who were always there for him throughout his life. Lew is survived by grandchildren, John Dietz, Ali Wileman, Jed Dietz, Louden Sheaffer, Amanda Riden, Mackenzie Riden, Joseph “Joe” Riden; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Kaito, Annie, Rose Harper, Jack, Emma and Jaxson. He was extremely proud of all of his accomplished children and grandchildren whom he loved with all of his heart. Amanda, Mackenzie, Joe, and Louden cherished their Pappy and were a constant in his life.
His month-old great-grandson, Jaxson, brought him so much joy at the end. He was so thankful to Mackenzie and Kaden Davis for sharing their son with him.
Lew was a member of the Burnham Lions Club and had been a member of the Lewistown Moose Lodge until 2022. He worked at Weis Markets in management until his retirement in 1999. He loved NASCAR and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. Later in life, his children and grandchildren were his world.
A memorial service will be held at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Pastor Charlie Hershberger will provide words of comfort from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Lew loved his grand dogs with his whole heart. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider donating to ROFF (Rescue our Furry Friends), P.O. Box 6, Lewistown, PA 17044, or ODAAT (One Dog at a Time), 225 Meadow Woods Dr., Lewistown, PA 17044.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.