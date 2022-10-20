LEWISBURG — Lewis Township in Union County has received more than $4 million in state funding to rehabilitate and expand its wastewater treatment plant.
Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $236 million for 23 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects across 15 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), including the Union County project.
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
Lewis Township received a $1,286,330 loan and a $2,787,978 grant to rehabilitate and expand an existing wastewater treatment plant into an aerobic digester system and eliminate the Marsh and Meadow system treatment process. The project will increase system capacity by more than 11,000 gallons-per-day and will address public health concerns as malfunctioning onlot systems in the community will be decommissioned.
— THE DAILY ITEM