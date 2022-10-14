LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got second-half goals from Viktor Permyashkin and Alfred Romano to outlast Camp Hill in a non-league game.
Permyashkin scored off a helper from Romano midway though the second half to break the scoreless draw. Romano added an insurance goal six minutes later.
Lewisburg (12-1-1) got three saves from Henry Harrison.
Lewisburg 2, Camp Hill 0
Second half
L-Viktor Permyashkin (Alfred Romano), 23:09; L-Romano (Reese Dieffenderfer), 17:04.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-3. Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison) 3; Camp Hill (Lucas McElwee, 4. Corners: Camp Hill, 3-2.