LEWISBURG — Zak Kreisher, Noah Pawling, and Reese Dieffenderfer scored all three of Lewisburg's goals in their HAC-crossover win over Central Columbia. Cohen Hoover assisted on the Green Dragons' last two goals in the game.
Lewisburg wins its fourth consecutive game as they improve to 14-1-1, and they will wrap up the regular season on Thursday with a non-conference game at South Williamsport.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 0
First half
L-Zak Kreisher (Evan Gill), 35:45; L-Noah Pawling (Cohen Hoover), 0:24.
Second half
L-Reese Dieffenderfer (Hoover), 29:26.
Shots: L 20-0. Corners: L 6-0. Saves: Central Columbia 7 (Maddix Karns); Lewisburg 0 (Henry Harrison).