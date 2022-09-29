MILTON — The Black Panthers took two of the three singles games to give Milton (4-12) their two match points. Elsa Fellon shutout Madelyn Nicholas in the second singles game.
In doubles, Lewisburg (8-9) won both games to give the Green Dragons the match win.
Lewisburg 3, Milton 2
Singles
Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Grace Bruckhart 6-1, 6-1; Elsa Fellon (L) def. Madelyn Nicholas 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Crawford (M) def. Serena DeCosmo 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Abby Kitchen & Kyleigh Snyder 6-2, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Aubree Carl & Emily Seward 6-2, 6-2.