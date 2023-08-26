MONTGOMERY — The Green Dragons took home third place in the Montgomery Tournament on Saturday by defeating the hosting Red Raiders in the consolation game. Lewisburg won all three singles games to clinch the match.
In the first doubles game, Christina and Diana Zheng lost to Carly Hall and Madison Budman in both sets including a 7-5 tiebreaker as the Red Raider duo cliched the second set.
An injury in the second doubles game resulted in a forfeit victory for Montgomery's Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas
Consolation Game at Montgomery Tournament
Lewisburg 3, Montgomery 2
Singles
Erin Lowthert (L) def. Falin Reynolds 6-1, 6-3; Annabelle Jiang (L) def. Summer Drick 6-4, 6-1; Dayssi Weis (L) def. Brynn Fisher 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
Carly Hall & Madison Budman (M) def. Christina Zheng & Diana Zheng 6-3, 7-6 (7-5 TB); Leah Wetzel & Ella Markunas (M) won via forfeit.