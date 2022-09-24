LEWISBURG — South Williamsport took two out of three singles games. Elsa Felton won the second singles game in both sets each ending with a score of 6-2. The Green Dragons tied the match when Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers won the first doubles game.
In the second doubles game, it came down to a tiebreaker in the second set when Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance won it for Lewisburg (5-7) 7-4 as they defeat Emily Holtyapple and Mia McNaul.
Lewisburg 3, South Williamsport 2
Singles
Eve Jackson (SW) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-2, 6-4; Elsa Felton (L) def. Sadie Stake, 6-2, 6-2; Livy Harvey (SW) def. Christina Zheng, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Olivia Jackson & Emma McLaughlin, 6-3, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Emily Holtyapple & Mia McNaul, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4 TB).