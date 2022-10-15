TURBOTVILLE — Sophomore Cohen Hoover scored two of the Green Dragons' three goals in the game. Noah Pawling scored the other goal for Lewisburg (13-1-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-I) in their HAC-crossover win over Warrior Run.

Braego Cieslukowski finished with eight saves for the Defenders (11-4-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-II). With the loss, Warrior Run's 10-game winning streak was snapped.

Lewisburg 3, Warrior Run 0

First half

L-Cohen Hoover, 20:13.

Second half

L-Noah Pawling, 26:30; L-Hoover, 19:22.

Shots: L 30-5. Corners: L 10-2. Saves: Warrior Run 8 (Braego Cieslukowski); Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison).

