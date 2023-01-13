LEWISBURG — Sydney Bolinsky lead the Green Dragons (7-4, 2-2) in scoring with eight points in the HAC-I win. Lewisburg lead 14-9 at halftime, and outscored the Seals 22-9 in the second half.
Alyssa Latsha put up five points for Selinsgrove (3-10, 0-4).
Lewisburg 36, Selinsgrove 18
Lewisburg (7-4) 36
Sydney Bolinsky 4 0-2 8; Maddy Moyers 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 1 0-2 2; Katherine Batkowski 1 0-0 3; Sophie Kilbride 3 0-0 6; Teagan Osunde 3 1-2 7; Addyson Shedleski 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 1-6 36.
3-point goals: Batkowski.
Did not score: Adisyn Wuerdeman, Faridah Aboueid, Ava Motto, Elsa Fellon, Lauren Schwartz.
Selinsgrove (3-10) 18
Murphy O'Brien 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Latsha 2 1-2 5; Haylee Nava 1 0-0 3; Hanna Presgroves 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 1-2 18.
3-point goals: Nava, O'Brien, Presgraves.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Erika Piepszowski, Natalie Howell, Gillian Hackenberg, Shaela Kruskie, Maddy Benner.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;4;5;6;3 — 18
Lewisburg;6;8;9;13 — 36