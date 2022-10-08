STATE COLLEGE — Sophie Kilbride assisted on two goals and scored a goal of her own for the Green Dragons in the first half of their non-conference win over State College.
Lewisburg (7-5 overall, 4-1 HAC-I) will head to Benton for their fifth straight road game on Monday afternoon.
Lewisburg 4, State College 0
First half
L-Mikayla Long (Sophie Kilbride), 38:06; L-McKenna Erdley (Kilbride), 23:45; L-Kilbride, 13:30.
Second half
L-Julia Monaco, 2:06.
Shots: L 20-3. Corners: L 4-2. Saves: State College 12 (Megan Maher); Lewisburg 2 (Emma Hpokinson).