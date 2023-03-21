LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons swept Central Mountain in singles and doubles to give the team their first win of the season on Monday afternoon.
Eddie Monaco IV won the first set 7-5 against Asher Talbot, then won the second set 6-1 to give Lewisburg (1-0) the point during the first singles game.
Lewisburg 5, Central Mountain 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Asher Talbot 7-5, 6-1; Will Cecchini (L) def. Joe McCloskey 6-3, 6-2; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Jackson Proctor 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarthak Vishwakarma & Alexey Rosenberg (L) def. Nick Piergalini & Joe Caimi 6-1, 6-3; Christian Gaul & Daniel Ren (L) def. Tim Brinker & Wyatt Gallagher 6-1, 6-2.