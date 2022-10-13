MILL HALL — Mikayla Long finished with three goals for the Green Dragons. Caroline Blakeslee scored and assisted on a goal in the game as well.
Lewisburg (10-5, 6-2) wins its seventh consecutive game and will finish the season with two games at home starting with Central Columbia this Monday.
Kiahna Jones had four saves for the Wildcats as they drop to 0-12-1 on the year.
Lewisburg 5, Central Mountain 0
First half
L-Caroline Blakeslee (Sophie Kilbride), 33:00; L-Mikayla Long (Blakeslee), 26:55; L-Maria Bozella, 7:31.
Second half
L-Long, 36:45; L-Long, 0:07.
Shots: L 16-2. Corners: L 6-3. Saves: Central Mountain 4 (Kiahna Jones); Lewisburg 1 (McKenna Meadows).