HUGHESVILLE — Eddie Monaco and Greyson Azeredo each won tiebreakers in the first set of their singles matches, which helped Lewisburg (3-2) captured the 5-0 sweep for the Green Dragons. Will Cecchini also won his singles match as well.
Lewisburg 5, Hughesville 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (L) def. Mikey Dylina, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4; Will Cecchini (L) def. Mason Thomas, 7-5, 6-3; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Austin McKeon, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Doubles
Sar Vishwakarma - Matt Rawson (L) def. Trever Rothrock - Chase Michael, 6-2, 6-2; Erich Stiner - Ryan Shabahang (L) won by forefit.