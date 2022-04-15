JERSEY SHORE — The Green Dragons swept both singles and doubles as Lewisburg improves their record to 6-3 on the season. They will host Loyalsock for their next match on Tuesday.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (L) def. Jackson Stemler, 6-2, 6-2; Will Cecchini (L) def. Eli Bower, 6-0, 6-1; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Conner Camerons, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Sar Vishwakarma - Matt Rawson (L) def. Matt Fravel - Brandon Shrods, 6-3, 6-4; Erich Stiner - Alexey Rosenberg (L) def. Brema Smith - Aaron Baker, 6-3, 6-2.