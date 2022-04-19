LEWISBURG — Both Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo each won their singles games 6-0 in both sets as Lewisburg (7-3) dominated Loyalsock in singles and doubles leading to the match win. The Green Dragons will travel to Danville tomorrow afternoon for their next match.
Lewisburg 5, Loyalsock 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Jett Pulizzi, 6-1, 6-3; Will Cecchini (Lew) def. Logan Hammond, 6-0, 6-0; Greyson Azeredo (Lew) def. Jackson Ellis, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Sar Vishwakarma - Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Colby Peters - Austin Schwarzer, 6-4, 6-0; Erich Stinner - Alexey Rosenberg (Lew) def. Caleb Shimko - Brandan Kriner, 6-4, 6-4.