LEWISBURG —Daniel Ren edged out Hagan Hanselman-Reigel in the second set of the third singles game 6-4 to avoid the decisive third set. The other singles games were comfortably favored by the Green Dragons as they captured the match by sweeping singles.
Gaven Russell and Tyler Geiswite forced a tiebreaker in the first set of the first doubles game, but lost to Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Viskwakarma. In the second doubles game, Aiden Marchioni and Grant Rowe hung on to knock off Deven Shoemaker and Talen Hoffer in both sets 7-5 and 7-5.
Lewisburg stays perfect on the season at 6-0, while Milton drops to 0-6.
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Trace Witter 6-0, 6-0; Will Cecchini (L) def. Keegan Gill 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Ren (L) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg & Sarthak Viskwakarma (L) def. Gaven Russell & Tyler Geiswite 7-6 (7-1 TB), 6-1; Aiden Marchioni & Grant Rowe (L) def. Deven Shoemaker & Talen Hoffer 7-5, 7-5.